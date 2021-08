Florida third-year redshirt sophomore Jaydon Hill was not only lost when he showed up at Florida in January 2019, he was recovering from an ACL tear that happened in the first part of his senior season. Hill had a lot of odds stacked against him and the Florida staff knew that as well, but both sides stood firm in their commitment to each other and in his third year on campus, he’s vying for a starting spot in a Florida secondary that was under fire last season.