Weather Forecast For Madras
MADRAS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0