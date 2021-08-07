Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer, IA

Laurens Police Investigation Leads to 260 Lbs of Marijuana, Stolen Items and More In Spencer

By mmcwilliams
kicdam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer, IA (KICD) — Drugs and other items were found during the execution of a search warrant in Spencer Friday. The Laurens Police Department says they conducted a search at 1014 11th Street in Spencer in reference to a continued investigation where the department says they learned of a large amount of illegal narcotics, firearms, stolen items, and more that had not been located during a search warrant back in late July.

kicdam.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spencer, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Laurens, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Spencer, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Britney Spears’ father to step down from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father agreed Thursday to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports. Several outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and, and in recent weeks, her new attorney.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy