Laurens Police Investigation Leads to 260 Lbs of Marijuana, Stolen Items and More In Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Drugs and other items were found during the execution of a search warrant in Spencer Friday. The Laurens Police Department says they conducted a search at 1014 11th Street in Spencer in reference to a continued investigation where the department says they learned of a large amount of illegal narcotics, firearms, stolen items, and more that had not been located during a search warrant back in late July.kicdam.com
