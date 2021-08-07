Colville Weather Forecast
COLVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 91 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
