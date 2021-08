The Pac-12 is somewhat isolated. If USC leaves, the other 11 can stay together and pick off as many remaining Big 12 teams and any higher level Mountain West Conference teams that they wish. The ACC is geogrpahically vulnerable where the B1G and SEC can add on to their own geographic footprints. The B1G can add the states of Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia (and even Florida) and keep their contiguous states rule. The SEC can easily do the same and finish off all their expansion in the southeast and mid-Atlantic states while maintaining their contiguousness.