Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crossett, AR

Saturday sun alert in Crossett — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Crossett Times
Crossett Times
 2 days ago

(CROSSETT, AR) A sunny Saturday is here for Crossett, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crossett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bKlRryb00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Crossett Times

Crossett Times

Crossett, AR
31
Followers
122
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crossett Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crossett, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Iuka, MSPosted by
Iuka (MS) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Iuka — 3 ways to make the most of it

(IUKA, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Iuka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Magalia, CAPosted by
Magalia (CA) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Magalia — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MAGALIA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Magalia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hope, ARPosted by
Hope (AR) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Hope

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hope: Monday, August 9: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, August 12: Sunny during the day;
Sheridan, ARPosted by
Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel

Sheridan Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sheridan: Monday, August 9: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, August 12: Slight chance of showers
Cumberland, WIPosted by
Cumberland (WI) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Cumberland

(CUMBERLAND, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cumberland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Trumann, ARPosted by
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Trumann

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Trumann: Monday, August 9: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear
Lonoke, ARPosted by
Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Lonoke

(LONOKE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lonoke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Blytheville, ARPosted by
Blytheville (AR) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Blytheville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blytheville: Monday, August 9: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;
Winnfield, LAPosted by
Winnfield (LA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Winnfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnfield: Monday, August 9: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, August 12: Sunny
Longs, SCPosted by
Longs (SC) Weather Channel

Longs Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Longs: Monday, August 9: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Slight chance of showers
Mosheim, TNPosted by
Mosheim (TN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Mosheim

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mosheim: Monday, August 9: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and

Comments / 0

Community Policy