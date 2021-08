(KSNT) – Texas and OU have now made a formal request to join the SEC. While this was previously only rumored that’s where they were headed, this makes it official. In a statement the schools said, “The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma sent the request below to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey this morning. The joint request seeks an invitation for membership in the SEC starting on July 1, 2025. The two universities look forward to the prospect of discussions regarding the matter.”