Waimea Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WAIMEA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
