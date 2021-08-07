Waimea Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WAIMEA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, August 8 Scattered Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Scattered Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Scattered Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 8 mph



