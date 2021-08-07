Cancel
Waimea, HI

Waimea Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Waimea Journal
Waimea Journal
 2 days ago

WAIMEA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bKlRlvT00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

