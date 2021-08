Yup Dduk has some of the best spicy Korean rice cakes you'll find in town. I do want to mention something very important though, don't underestimate the spice. Other than the spice, the food itself is amazing and packed with flavor. The rice cakes were probably the best I've had as they were super soft and chewy. I ordered a side of ramen which was delicious too. The portions are also huge as well. Overall, very solid place, and would highly recommend it.