Carroll Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CARROLL, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
