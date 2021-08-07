Cancel
Mary Kate's Mission delivers autism education, care bags to KSP

By Erin Cox Editor
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 5 days ago
LONDON – A family and supporters donated packages to help raise autism awareness to the Kentucky State Police Post 10 in London Friday morning.

Mary Kate's Mission is a group that is working to provide educational and comforting materials to aid with children and adults with autism if first responders encounter anyone with autism while on the job. Friday's donation was the first for the group.

The namesake of the mission is Mary Kate Nicholson, 4, who was diagnosed with autism in October last year.

Her mother, Kellie Nicholson, said Mary Kate can't communicate the way most 4-year-olds do. That left her parents worried that if something were to happen to them, Mary Kate wouldn't be able to communicate with first responders or she might have a meltdown.

They decided to raise awareness and create bags for first responders with items for kids or adults with autism that might help keep them calm. The bags include noise cancelling headphones, fidget toys and weighted blankets.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. There is often nothing about how people with ASD look that sets them apart from other people, but people with ASD may communicate, interact, behave, and learn in ways that are different from most other people. The learning, thinking, and problem-solving abilities of people with ASD can range from gifted to severely challenged. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others need less."

KSP Public Information Officer Scottie Pennington said police do go through training on how to approach people on the autism spectrum but they don't know a whole lot about it.

He said it might be hard for troopers to recognize a person with autism. For example, the bright lights from the police cars may cause a reaction from a person with autism and police may not understand why the person is reacting like that. Something as simple as turning the lights off may help that person calm down so that they can communicate.

Pennington said with Mary Kate's Mission he hopes troopers can learn more about autism and how to work with children and adults with autism.

