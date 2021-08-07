Daily Weather Forecast For Baker City
BAKER CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- 2 to 18 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
