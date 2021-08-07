Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,890

Arizona Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW!!! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single level ranch. 100% Completed. You will be very happy to see all the upgrades. From solid cabinets,custom shower , gas fireplace, SS appliances including refrigerator, granite counter tops, 5000 gal cistern. The house has AC, 3 car garage, huge covered back patio, separate laundry room, much more. Why buy used when you can have a new home? The mountain views are spectacular. Call today for a private tour.

