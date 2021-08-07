Daily Weather Forecast For Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
