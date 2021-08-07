Weather Forecast For Havre

HAVRE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze High 90 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 26 mph



Sunday, August 8 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, August 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



