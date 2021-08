Friday — or Saturday in Japan — was a good day for Kevin Durant. After all, he led Team USA to a win in the gold medal game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s basketball tournament with a sensational performance against France. He was not the only member of the Brooklyn Nets who got to see his country’s flag raised during the medal ceremonies, though. Patty Mills of Australia also stood on the podium, with his team defeating Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the bronze medal contest.