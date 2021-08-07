Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson participates in his first full-team practice of training camp
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was impressive in his first full-team training camp of the year, which comes after another tough bout with COVID-19. Jackson "got hit pretty hard with the symptoms" after testing positive for the coronavirus on July 27. He missed the previous 10 days of camp, which is the NFL rule for unvaccinated players who receive a positive result.www.espn.com
