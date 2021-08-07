Cancel
Keokuk, IA

Keokuk is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Keokuk News Alert
(KEOKUK, IA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keokuk:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bKlQLHK00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Keokuk News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

