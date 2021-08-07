Cancel
Olive Hill, KY

Saturday has sun for Olive Hill — 3 ways to make the most of it

Olive Hill Bulletin
(OLIVE HILL, KY) A sunny Saturday is here for Olive Hill, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Olive Hill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bKlQKOb00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

