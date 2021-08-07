Cancel
Cameron, MO

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Cameron

Cameron News Beat
 2 days ago

(CAMERON, MO) A sunny Saturday is here for Cameron, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cameron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bKlQJVs00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

