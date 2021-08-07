Clinton Weather Forecast

CLINTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



