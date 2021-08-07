Weather Forecast For Globe
GLOBE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
