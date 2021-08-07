Cancel
Cadiz, KY

Saturday sun alert in Cadiz — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Cadiz News Flash
Cadiz News Flash
 2 days ago

(CADIZ, KY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cadiz:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poBRT_0bKlQ67g00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz, KY
With Cadiz News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

