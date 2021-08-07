Daily Weather Forecast For Ketchikan

KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 64 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Light Rain High 61 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 62 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.