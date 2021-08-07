Franklin Weather Forecast
FRANKLIN, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
