4-Day Weather Forecast For Bishop

BISHOP, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke then haze during the day; while smoke overnight High 98 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



