Cloudy forecast for Slippery Rock — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Slippery Rock, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Slippery Rock:

Saturday, August 7 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



