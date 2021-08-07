Sullivan Daily Weather Forecast
SULLIVAN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
