Daily Weather Forecast For Elk City
ELK CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
