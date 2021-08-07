Daily Weather Forecast For Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
