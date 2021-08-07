4-Day Weather Forecast For Florence
FLORENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0