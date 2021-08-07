Cancel
Grove, OK

Grove Weather Forecast

Grove Times
 2 days ago

GROVE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bKlPdw500

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

