Cheboygan Daily Weather Forecast
CHEBOYGAN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
