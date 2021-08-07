Cancel
Cortez, CO

Cortez Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Cortez Daily
Cortez Daily
 2 days ago

CORTEZ, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bKlPaHu00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cortez Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.


