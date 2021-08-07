Huron Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HURON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



