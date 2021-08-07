Elkins Daily Weather Forecast
ELKINS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
