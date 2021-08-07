Fort Bragg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT BRAGG, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 52 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 57 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy Fog
- High 57 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 57 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
