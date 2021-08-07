Fort Bragg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORT BRAGG, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 52 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 57 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy Fog High 57 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 57 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



