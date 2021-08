Luka Doncic, an Olympic rookie at 22 years old, is still a player who may be just a few years away his best basketball. Sergio Hernandez does not need to wait. Argentina's coach stated, "For me, this is what I said two years ago: He was the best player in all of the world, even the NBA." "And if you had any doubts in your mind, they are gone now. He is the greatest player in the world."