Fort Morgan Daily Weather Forecast
FORT MORGAN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
