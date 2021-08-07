Cancel
Monroe, WI

Saturday rain in Monroe: Ideas to make the most of it

Monroe Bulletin
Monroe Bulletin
 2 days ago

(MONROE, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Monroe Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monroe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bKlP7yC00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monroe Bulletin

Monroe Bulletin

Monroe, WI
With Monroe Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

