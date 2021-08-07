4-Day Weather Forecast For Woodward

WOODWARD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 31 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



