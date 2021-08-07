Weather Forecast For Mesquite
MESQUITE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 108 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
