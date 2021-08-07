Daily Weather Forecast For Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.