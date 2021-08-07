Daily Weather Forecast For Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
