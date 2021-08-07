Tomah Daily Weather Forecast

TOMAH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 7 mph



