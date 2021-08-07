Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Amid soaring infections, mask and vaccine debates continue

By KEVIN McGILL
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When Brack May began requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining at his restaurant near the Mississippi River levee in New Orleans, some of the reactions were intense.

“We got a couple of f-bombs and a few people left,” said May, co-owner of Cowbell, a gourmet burger eatery in a former gas station that continues to offer outdoor seating for the unvaccinated. “One guy just flipped out,” he said. That customer stormed out even as his girlfriend had begun digging through her belongings looking for her proof of vaccination, May said. Other customers, however, have said they appreciated May’s decision.

May implemented the new requirement just over a week ago, July 29, a day before Mayor LaToya Cantrell reinstated a citywide requirement for indoor masking, and four days before Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a similar order for the rest of Louisiana.

The new orders came as Louisiana hospitalizations were surpassing records hit during three previous surges of COVID-19, as more children become infected and as worries grow that even the vaccinated can spread the highly contagious delta variant.

COVID prevention practices were a subject of debate among tourists and locals alike this past week in the French Quarter, where compliance with the new mask mandate appeared spotty at times. Visitors outside a voodoo-themed shop on Bourbon Street dutifully masked up Tuesday as they entered. And masks were being worn in T-shirt and souvenir shops. They were less evident at several bars and restaurants.

In one dimly lit Bourbon Street haunt, musician Albert Ahlf, visiting from the New York City area, had a mask under his chin as he sipped a beer. He wasn’t happy about masks being required for vaccinated people. “I say it’s the responsibility of the individual to get vaccinated and if they don’t get vaccinated it’s on them,” said Ahlf. “At this point I think they’re overdoing it.”

At a nearby table, married couple Elyse and Ken Singer, passing through town from their Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, home to Tucson, Arizona, were all for the requirement.

“Good!” Ken Singer said when told about the local mandate. His voice was partly muffled by a red, white and blue mask he removed at times to sip his drink. He said there should be a federal mask mandate.

Elyse Singer proudly showed off her vaccination card and said she’d wear her mask regardless of the mandate. “I wish there was a vaccine mandate, but they can’t do that,” said Elyse, visiting New Orleans for the first time in 30 years.

The subject of masks and vaccination touched off an argument outside another bar where local attorney Glen Woods was sipping a beer with his mask pushed down, and a mask-free friend sitting beside him. When the friend, who declined to give his name, declared he would never get the vaccine or wear a mask, it drew a sharp rebuke from Woods. “The mask is very helpful, said Woods. “It’s been proven.”

At Cowbell, May’s restaurant in the Carrollton neighborhood, May said his decision to require proof of vaccination may hurt a business that has seen revenue cut in half during the pandemic, but he’s sticking with it for the safety of his staff. “We’ve got one person here going through chemo,” May said, adding that two of his employees are mothers of children too young to be vaccinated.

Cowbell is just down Oak Street from the Maple Leaf Bar, which began requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test earlier in July for attending music performances.

“I’d say it’s probably about 95% positive, with the responses we’ve been getting,” said manager Rachel Arrington. But attendance was already starting to go down before the requirements were announced, she added. The delta variant had been driving up COVID-19 numbers in the city and state. “I think that it’s just that people didn’t feel comfortable as the numbers started to go up.”

