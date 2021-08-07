Daily Weather Forecast For Jackson
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 37 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
