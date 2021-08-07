Weather Forecast For North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
