Las Vegas Raiders: 5 musts for the offense to succeed in 2021

We are just over a month away from the Las Vegas Raiders beginning their 2021 campaign and a serious wild card for their roster remains lurking in the shadows. The oh-so-great Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers and is looking to move on to another team is what the narrative has been the past several months. Vegas has even begun posting their lines as to whether or not Rodgers retires, or whether he will be with a new team, like the Las Vegas Raiders.