Daily Weather Forecast For Eufaula

EUFAULA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 mph



