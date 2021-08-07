Daily Weather Forecast For Eufaula
EUFAULA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0