New Jersey Devils Can Complete Offseason With Phil Kessel Acquisition

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Devils completed their wish of adding a top-six forward with the signing of Tomas Tatar. However, there are some rumblings that the Devils are not done trying to add to their forward group. With such an influx of young talent in the Devils system, it remains to be seen if some are ready or not. The likes of Alexander Holtz, Dawson Mercer, and Nolan Foote will all undoubtedly become NHL regulars one day soon. But what if they are not ready this season? That question is probably being asked in the Devils front office which is making them question about adding another forward or not.

pucksandpitchforks.com

The New Jersey Devils made a few interesting moves on Thursday. They started the day off by signing Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year deal. The 23-year-old sniper will be with the Devils for the next two seasons and at the low cost of $2 million each season. This is a fantastic deal and with his spot next to Jack Hughes looking like it was locked in moving forward, he should easily net 20 goals this season on a team that is improving quickly.

