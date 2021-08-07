New Jersey Devils Can Complete Offseason With Phil Kessel Acquisition
The New Jersey Devils completed their wish of adding a top-six forward with the signing of Tomas Tatar. However, there are some rumblings that the Devils are not done trying to add to their forward group. With such an influx of young talent in the Devils system, it remains to be seen if some are ready or not. The likes of Alexander Holtz, Dawson Mercer, and Nolan Foote will all undoubtedly become NHL regulars one day soon. But what if they are not ready this season? That question is probably being asked in the Devils front office which is making them question about adding another forward or not.pucksandpitchforks.com
Comments / 0